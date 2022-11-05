In An Explosive Letter Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Maha Thug’ | Details Inside

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written another letter in which he claims that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised him an important party position in return for hefty donations. In the letter, the conman wrote that he had known the AAP leader since 2015. The letter stated that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India. Sukesh alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail.

“Mr Kejriwal, I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you – ‘maha thug’?” he wrote in the letter.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Letter | READ

Conman Sukesh further alleged that the AAP chief forced him to bring 20-30 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party in exchange for seats.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities. Earlier, he was lodged in Tihar jail but was later shifted after his repeated requests. He had claimed that he received death threats from Tihar jail.