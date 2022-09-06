New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration of the much-awaited revamped Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi, before and after pictures of the lawns and other facilities stretching from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate have been released today. In a series of pictures of the avenue the renovated area appears wider, cleaner, greener, and with lots of useful upgrades. According to the officials, the entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. The Central Vista Avenue is likely to be opened for public this week after its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on September 8.Also Read - Mumbai 3rd Most Congested Traffic In World; Bengaluru & Delhi Also In Top 10

BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURES OF DEVELOPMENT WORK AT CENTRAL VISTA IN DELHI

REVAMPED CENTRAL VISTA AVENUE, KEY THINGS TO KNOW