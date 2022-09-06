New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration of the much-awaited revamped Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi, before and after pictures of the lawns and other facilities stretching from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate have been released today. In a series of pictures of the avenue the renovated area appears wider, cleaner, greener, and with lots of useful upgrades. According to the officials, the entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. The Central Vista Avenue is likely to be opened for public this week after its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on September 8.Also Read - Mumbai 3rd Most Congested Traffic In World; Bengaluru & Delhi Also In Top 10
BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURES OF DEVELOPMENT WORK AT CENTRAL VISTA IN DELHI
REVAMPED CENTRAL VISTA AVENUE, KEY THINGS TO KNOW
- The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value.
- Concrete bollards have been replaced with 1000+ white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character, and the pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials.
- Besides, 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.
- Eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains have been added at eight distinct locations along the Avenue.
- A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets, and 10 accessible toilets have been added. Besides, seven organised vending plazas have also been added at various locations.
- Apart from this, 16 permanent bridges have been built over the canals, making the space beyond the canals accessible for public use. A part of this space has been designed as parking for buses, two-wheelers, cars, app-based taxis, and auto rickshaws.
- Officials said that four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.
- All amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially- abled people.