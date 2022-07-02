Benito Juarez Underpass Inauguration: After missing nearly 8 deadlines, the Benito Juarez underpass was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will improve connectivity between the airport, Chanakyapuri and AIIMS. Besides, it will help commuters travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram to save time. “With the launch of the 1.2-kilometre y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis. Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.Also Read - Deshbhakti, Mindset Curricula Among New Assessment Criteria For Delhi School | What It Means For Students?

Benito Juarez Underpass: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

Using this facility, commuters travelling to AIIMS, Chanakyapuri, Yashwant Place from the airport and Gurugram will now be able to bypass traffic bottlenecks at the Outer Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, and Rao Tula Ram Marg.

The underpass begins from Delhi University’s Sri Venkateshwara college and goes beneath the South Campus Metro Station on to the Ring Road. One arm of the underpass goes to San Martin Road while the other will open on Ring Road towards Moti Bagh.

The newly constructed underpass is likely to save around eight to 10 minutes for commuters. One of its arms opens on the San Martin Road while the other one on the Ring Road towards Moti Bagh.

The project included construction of a three-lane underpass, near Venkateswara College in south Delhi connecting Benito Juarez Road with San Martin Road.

The dual access one-way underpass starts near Springdales School on Benito Juarez Road and passes under the South Campus Metro station on the Ring Road.

Why Did The Project Miss 8 Deadlines?

The work on the project had started in April 2015 and was to be completed in October 2017. However, it missed several deadlines due to slow pace of work owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. PWD officials said the project was initially delayed due to shifting of utilities, and the complex nature of construction work. Later, it was delayed by the construction bans imposed due to Covid lockdown, labour shortage and pollution restrictions.