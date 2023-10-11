IND vs AFG World Cup: Delhi Metro Adds Trips, Extends Timings For Fans; Details Here

The Delhi Metro has decided to perform extra trips by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all its lines but one to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly.

New Delhi: With a heavy rush expected on Wednesday due to the influx of Indian fans for the IND vs AFG game, the Delhi Metro has decided to perform extra trips by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes on all its lines but one to enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly.

With car parking difficult to come by, public transport will go a long way helping fans commute on the match days. Delhi Metro being the best transport system in the National Capital Region will be crucial to connecting all the areas of the NCR.

“To facilitate the movement of spectators during the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on October 7th, 11th, 15th, 25th, and November 6th at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line),”read a press release from the DMRC.

