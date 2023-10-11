IND vs AFG World Cup Match in Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued; Know Routes To Avoid, Gate Entry, Car Parking Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup Cricket match scheduled for October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match is set to commence at 2 pm on Wednesday. The advisory outlines diversions and restrictions on certain roads in and around the stadium to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all attendees.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for ICC IND vs AFG World Cup

There will be diversion and restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

Heavy vehicles and buses will not be permitted on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

The traffic police department requested commuters to avoid the following roads — Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

IND vs AFG World Cup: Arun Jaitley Stadium gate entry details

For attendees’ convenience, entry to the stadium will be organized as follows:

Gate Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, situated on the Southern side of the Stadium, will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gate Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, located on the Eastern side of the Stadium, will be accessible from JLN Marg, adjacent to the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate Nos. 16, 17, and 18 on the Western side of the Stadium can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near the Petrol Pump.

IND vs AFG World Cup: Parking Details

Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium. Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (‘U’ turn at Delhi Gate is allowed). The advisory said no vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (Both the carriageways). “Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law,” it said. The traffic police said park and ride facility is available for spectators and unlabelled vehicles. All spectators coming in their vehicles may reach the Mata Sundari parking, Shanti Van parking and the parking under Veldrome Road to avail of the facility or walk down to the stadium.

NOTE: Spectators using application-based taxis and other taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup.

