New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday kicked off celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence with a ceremonial run held from the city secretariat to Rajghat. On the occasion, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the event aimed to signify that even though India is turning 75, the hearts and spirits of its people are still young and full of energy.

Sisodia heralded the celebrations hosted by the Delhi government to mark the platinum jubilee of the country's Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

'Run For Delhi@75' a spot-run event was held on a 3-km stretch from the Delhi Secretariat to Rajghat, the final resting place of Mahatma Gandhi.

About 200 employees and officers of the Secretariat participated in the run, who were grouped in batches of 10-15 persons, officials said.

The event also aimed to raise the spirit of patriotism and consciousness for health and fitness. The run was flagged off by Sisodia.

As India enters the 75th year of its freedom, the Delhi government is stepping up with the ‘Delhi Celebrates Freedom@75’ celebrations and the city will be filled with the spirit of patriotism and colours of freedom. This spot-run was a part of the same, the officials said.

“We are all entering into the 75th year of Independence and to celebrate the occasion, we are all gathered for it,” the deputy chief minister said.

“I can see how the faces of our officers and colleagues present here are lit up with joy,” he said.

Governments at state and central levels have planned huge celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, which will culminate on August 15, 2022.

“On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, I congratulate everyone as we celebrate our freedom. I hope that we all can together fill our motherland with a spirit of joy, and happiness and keep working for the welfare of each and every person in the country. We will work in order to achieve great heights for our nation,” Sisodia said.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said, “Let Delhi make it an example for the nation that we are all here to celebrate, to run for the celebration of our freedom and fitness, which we owe to ourselves, our community and our country.”