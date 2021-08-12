New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced that its services will run as usual. However, in view of the security reasons, the parking facilities will not be available at metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday (August 14, 2021) till 2:00 PM on on Sunday (August 15, 2021).Also Read - Independence Day 2021: India's Greatest Five Overseas Test Series Wins Post Independence

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August, 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," the DMRC announced.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run, it added.

Delhi Traffic Advisory

Yesterday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day function and the full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13.

According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort — from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day — will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and will open to only authorised vehicles.

Traffic restrictions for the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and for the Independence Day function will remain the same, the police said.

Eight roads, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover, will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am on both the days, according to the advisory.

Vehicles without parking labels for the two days have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and the ISBT bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh.