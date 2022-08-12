Independence Day 2022: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday issued a circular ans said that the parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on 14 August, 2022 till 2 pm on 15 August, 2022. “In view of the security measures for Independence Day, parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6am on 14th August till 2pm on 15th August. Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule”, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement today. Security measures have been stepped up in the national capital ahead of Independence Day to avoid any untoward incident.Also Read - Avoid Large Gatherings: Centre Asks States To Follow Guidelines As Covid Cases Rise Ahead Of Independence Day

Yesterday, the Delhi Police had issued traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the national capital on I-day. As per the advisory, the general traffic for the public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on I-Day Day, will remain closed from 4 AM to 10 AM. However, it will remain open to only authorised vehicles. Also Read - Independence Day: FAQs On Hoisting National Flag At Home Answered

List of roads to avoid on August 15 Also Read - Ahead Of Independence Day 2022, Salman Khan Waves Tricolor, Bonds With Indian Navy Sailors Onboard INS Visakhapatnam- See Viral Pics

Netaji Subhash Marg Lothian Road SP Mukherjee Marg Chandni Chowk Road Nishad Raj Marg Esplanade Road Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

Besides, roads around Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 PM to 11 AM on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday.