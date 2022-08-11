Independence Day 2022 Latest Update: Keeping in view the traffic congestion on Independence Day, Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the national capital. As per the advisory, the general traffic for the public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on I-Day Day, will remain closed from 4 AM to 10 AM. However, it will remain open to only authorised vehicles.Also Read - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Do You Know Who Wrote Vande Mataram?

List of roads to avoid on August 15:

Most significantly, 8 roads across the national capital such as Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic.

On the other hand, Delhi Police also stated that roads around Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 PM to 11 AM on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday.

In the advisory, Delhi Police said the buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn.

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.