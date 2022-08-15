Delhi: As India celebrates 75 years of Independence on August 15, the capital of Delhi is under high-security vigilance. Keeping in mind the rush at various places in lieu of celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has laid out certain changes in its parking facilities and services. DMRC tweeted that the parking available for metro stations will remain suspended till 2 pm in the afternoon on August 15 due to strict security arrangements for Independence Day.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to Shikhar Dhawan; How Indian Cricket Fraternity Wished Fans on 15th August

Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Ggq4MRUIDj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2022

The following routes will remain closed as per the latest Delhi Police traffic advisory:

Netaji Subhash Marg,

Lothian Road,

SP Mukherjee Marg,

Chandni Chowk Road,

Nishad Raj Marg,

Esplanade Road,

Subhash Marg,

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and

Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover

According to the statement, vehicles that do not have parking labels for independence Day celebration should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg.

Bus routes for Independence Day 2022

Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will run via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, the advisory said.

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and the new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.

Keep checking DMRC and Delhi Traffic Police social media handles for latest updates on metro services and routes.