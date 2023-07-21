Home

News

Delhi

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police Bans Drones, Paragliders In National Capital Till August 16

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police Bans Drones, Paragliders In National Capital Till August 16

Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day.

File Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Drones, paragliders and other such “sub-conventional aerial platforms”, including hang-gliders and hot air balloons, have been prohibited from flying in Delhi from tomorrow (July 22) till August 16, the Delhi Police said on Friday, citing security reasons in view of next month’s Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

Trending Now

As per an order issued to this effect by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), such as drones and other non-conventional aerial platforms like hot air balloons, hang-gliders, etc, are barred from flying in the national capital’s airspace from July 22 to August 16.

You may like to read

“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc”, the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

“This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,” the order added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES