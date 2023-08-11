Home

News

Delhi

Independence Day 2023: Flight Restrictions Imposed At Delhi’s IGI Airport; Check Timings, Guidelines

Independence Day 2023: Flight Restrictions Imposed At Delhi’s IGI Airport; Check Timings, Guidelines

Certain times in the morning and evening would prohibit non-scheduled flights from arriving or departing from the Delhi airport. However, the flow of scheduled aircraft would not be impacted on Independence Day.

New Delhi: Non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport for specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15. Certain times in the morning and evening would prohibit non-scheduled flights from arriving or departing from the Delhi airport. However, the flow of scheduled aircraft at Delhi Airport, the largest airport in the nation, would not be impacted on Independence Day. According to officials, no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines and chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15.

Trending Now

In this regard, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Army Aviation helicopter missions will not be subject to NOTAM. The governor or chief minister of a state may fly in state-owned helicopters and aeroplanes. Flights carrying out short response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted at the Delhi Airport.

Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said. Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES