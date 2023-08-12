Home

Independence Day 2023 Traffic Advisory Issued For Delhi; Check Roads To Avoid, Routes To Reach Impt Places

According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4am to 11am on August 13 and only labeled vehicles will be permitted in these roads.

Independence Day 2023 Traffic Advisory Issued For Delhi; Check Roads To Avoid

New Delhi: To ensure smooth vehicular movement across the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebration, the Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory for full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13. According to the advisory, the traffic around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4am to 11am on August 13 and only labeled vehicles will be permitted in these roads. The Delhi Police also informed about the route of the parade, suggested routes and bus terminating points, apart from traffic restrictions.

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk road from Ring road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road to Rajghat to ISBT

Outer ring road from ISBT to IP flyover i.e. Salimarbagh bypass

Roads to avoid from 4 am to 11 am on August 13

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsals may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tikal Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT via Salimarbagh Bypass.

