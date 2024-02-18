Top Recommended Stories

INDI Alliance Destroying Democracy’s Spirit; Coloured It With Corruption, Casteism: Amit Shah At BJP National Convention

INDI Alliance Destroying Democracy’s Spirit; Coloured It With Corruption, Casteism: Amit Shah At BJP National Convention

Updated: February 18, 2024 12:26 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

amit shah (1)
INDI Alliance Destroying Democracy’s Spirit; Coloured It With Corruption, Casteism: Amit Shah At BJP National Convention

New Delhi: ‘INDI alliance’ and the Congress party are destroying the spirit of democracy in India, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while addressing the gathering during the BJP National Convention in Delhi.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.