New Delhi: To facilitate the spectators during the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line).Also Read - Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Affected Again Due To Technical Snag, Passengers Stranded

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be running extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. It is to be noted that the stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line). Also Read - Video: Delhi Cop Dragged By The Collar, Assaulted By Man And Woman Over 'Misconduct' In Full Public View

“Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa on 9th June 2022 (Thursday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi,” DMRC tweeted while sharing the updated schedule. Also Read - Man stabbed To Death For Refusing To Give Rs 10 For A Cigarette In Delhi's Anand Parbat, 4 Arrested

Check revised Delhi Metro timings for T-20 cricket match

The first T20 between India and South Africa on Thursday is set to be a sell-out. Around 94 percent tickets had already been sold by Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale, of which only 400 to 500 were left on Tuesday, Delhi & District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.