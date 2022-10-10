India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: After Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes tomorrow in view of the India vs South Africa third ODI, scheduled for 1:30 pm at Ferozshah Kotla Ground’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. However, the weather could play spoilsport as the national capital is witnessing continuous rainfall for the last couple of days.Also Read - IND vs SA: Missed Out On 3rd ODI Tickets? Here's How You Can Still Watch The Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had made minor changes in its last train timings on all Lines to facilitate the spectators during the ODI between India and South Africa.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines,” Delhi Metro’s Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a press release.