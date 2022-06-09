New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements in view of the India vs South Africa T20 cricket match to be held at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi today. “All of you may follow this and help us to maintain traffic order,” it said. The traffic police issued a list of roads to avoid this evening and said that heavy vehicles and buses will not be allowed on these routes.Also Read - Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Miller-vd Dussen Keep Visitors Afloat In Chase

“Kindly avoid BSZ Marg, JLN Marg , Asaf Ali road and Rajghat Ring Road due to heavy traffic around Arun Jaitely Stadium caused by the T20 cricket match scheduled for today,” the traffic police said in a tweet. People are advised to avoid using these roads from 5 pm to 11.30 pm as they are expected to be crowded because of the spectators, it said. Also Read - LIVE | 1st T20I BUZZ: Twitterverse Abuzz After 'Captain' Pant, Pandya's Fireworks in Delhi

Also Read - BREAKING: Aiden Markram Ruled Out of IND vs SA 1st T20I After Testing Positive For Covid-19

List of roads to avoid tonight as advised by Delhi Traffic Police:

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg

Asaf Ali road, and

Rajghat Ring Road

Use public transport to avoid inconvenience

To reach the stadium, use metro and bus to avoid any inconvenience, the traffic police said. Traffic will be diverted for one and a half hours after the end of the match, it added.