Rajasthan | Heavy rainfall creates a flood-like situation in the Baran as several parts of the district are waterlogged. (06.08) pic.twitter.com/GmarOx3IOO — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Requests for coordinated flood relief and rescue operation have been made to the Indian Air Force by the local administration, as stated by the senior government officer. On receipt of the requisition from civil administration, Indian Air Force swiftly mobilised its assets.

Rajasthan: Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP, Om Birla inspects flood-affected areas in Sangod city in Kota district on an inflatable boat "The floods have caused heavy losses. The situation is dire. In Hadoti, the flood has damaged crops," he says pic.twitter.com/U4Y1lpl8a0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Previously, rescue operations in parts of Madhya Pradesh have been carried with the help of the five choppers named as Advanced Light Helicopter and mi 17 helicopters from August 2. Parts of Madhya Pradesh such as Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Gwalior and Chambal region have been flooded with heavy rain. The flooding in many prominent rivers in the area submerged swathes of area and washed away critical road links and bridges connecting these areas.

As the ground reality in Guna and Ashok Nagar is devastating, the main focus of the Indian Air Force, for now, is to rescue people there while Shivpuri’s condition is better. Seeing the worst-hit condition of the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that Madhya Pradesh has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years that the rain-ravaged Gwalior-Chambal region is facing.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Khanpur & Sangod areas "Crops have been damaged & some casualties reported. I've instructed the Home Secretaries of Centre, State & more to conduct damage survey. NDRF team deployed," he says pic.twitter.com/mlGPT4Pxd8 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

The Indian Army has been mobilised to carry out relief cum rescue operations in flood affected regions of Madhya Pradesh. About 80 personnel from four Army columns carrying specialized equipment for flood relief operations were mobilized on August 3, 2021 from Army Formations of Sudarshan Chakra Corps stationed at Gwalior, Jhansi and Sagar and reached the affected areas of Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Bhitarwar in Gwalior.

The team of SDRF, the NDRF and the district administrations were too accompanying the rescue efforts carried out by the Army.

(With Inputs from IANS)