Northern Railway Latest Update: 20 Trains in Delhi Running Late Due to Dense Fog. Deets Here

Indian Railways Latest Update: Nearly 20 trains in Delhi are running late due to the dense fog which enveloped the national capital on Monday morning. A railway official said that the trains have been delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours. “Fog affecting train movement today. We have taken precautionary measures. Speed restrictions are put in place in such conditions. Safety is our priority. Passengers are informed about schedules through announcements and other means,” a northern railway spokesperson said.

However, flight operations were not affected as Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in place for around four hours starting at midnight. Satellite images showed a thick layer of fog extending from Punjab to east Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department said.

For the unversed, the IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.

248 TRAINS CANCELLED ON DECEMBER 19

Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways cancelled 248 trains due to maintenance-related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the update shared by the railway department, 59 more trains scheduled to depart on December 19 were cancelled. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the passenger’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

CHECK LIVE RUNNING STATUS OF YOUR TRAIN

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format. To check via SMS – Send SMS – ‘AD ‘ to 139. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139