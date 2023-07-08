Home

Wait Time In Aircraft At Delhi’s IGI Airport To Be Cut By 10 Mins; Here’s All About India’s First Elevated Dual Taxiway

The distance that an aircraft needs to cover, after landing on the third runway and going to T1, will be reduced to 2 kms from the present 9 kms.

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, managed and operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure, is all set to introduce first-of-its-kind elevated dual taxiways connecting the Northern and Southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport.

The 2.1 km long dual lane Elevated Cross Taxiway will be inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 13.

Informing about India’s first elevated cross taxiway Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT) with roads passing below it, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “It will connect the Northern and Southern airfields on the eastern side of the airport and will save around 7 to 20 minutes of passengers depending upon factors like directions of aircraft landing.”

Why is ECT (Eastern cross taxiways) important?

According to officials, the purpose of the Elevated Cross Taxiway is to reduce taxiing distances for aircraft, reduce aircraft emissions and save natural resources such as ATF, and enhance operational efficiency. Further, the taxiway is expected to optimise taxiing routes and aircraft operations, resulting in a reduction of approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. It will help to achieve a “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport” by 2030, a statement said. The ECT will also help enhance the passenger experience, as they will remain inside a plane for a shorter duration after landing or during take-off. The waiting time in an aircraft will now reduce from 20-25 minutes to around 10 minutes. The distance that an aircraft needs to cover, after landing on the third runway and going to T1, will be reduced to 2 kms from the present 9 kms. The dual-lane elevated Code F taxiways are capable of handling large aircraft and wide-body jets such as A380, 8777, and B747-8. It allows the safe and simultaneous passage of two big aircraft, an official statement said. Even people driving to and from T2 and T3 would be able to see aircraft taxiing above them at ECT. The Radisson road, leading from Gurugram Circle to Centaur Hotel will be realigned along a 1km stretch to form a tunnel passing under ECT, while ECT will form an elevated bridge over Central Spine Road, which connects Mahipalpur and T3.

The ECT is being constructed as part of expansion works, under which IGI Airport will also get a new fourth runway, a bigger and integrated Terminal 1, a newly expanded T1 apron for aircraft parking, several new taxiways, and landside developments alongside a host of technological enhancements. It also enhances the efficiency of the operations. Any infrastructure development is the development of the country.

