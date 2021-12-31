New Delhi: International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would have to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities set up by in various districts, the Delhi government said in the latest circular. Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.Also Read - First 'Omicron Death' in India? 52-Year-Old Man Who Tested Positive For New Variant Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Maharashtra's Pimpri

“In compliance with the guidelines for international arrivals dated November 30, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, based on the risk assessment, it is informed that the institutional isolation of COVID-19 positive passengers/ contacts arriving at the IGI airport, New Delhi, from foreign countries, will henceforth be done at the designated paid and free facilities”, the order issued on December 30 read. It added that teams deployed at the airport have the permission to transfer the patients accordingly. Also Read - Ashes 2021: Travis Head Tests Positive For Covid-19, Ruled Out of Sydney Test Reveals Cricket Australia

International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the IGI Airport to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities set up by in various districts: Delhi Govt — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Also Read - Vijay Merchant Trophy: BCCI Postpones Under-16 Tournament After Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The latest circular by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government comes days after lockdown-like restrictions were reimposed in the national capital in the wake of rising Omicron cases. On December 28, CM Kejriwal also declared a yellow alert and put the national capital under Level 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP).

List of fresh restrictions imposed in Delhi:-

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will remain closed.

Private offices are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To limit the number of passengers, interstate buses and the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity and passengers will not be allowed to travel standing up.

While restaurants can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., bars will be permitted to run also at 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums will remain closed, salons and beauty parlours will function as usual.

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided not to impose restrictions under ‘amber’ alert as of now and continue with the guidelines under ‘yellow’ alert to curb the further spread of the deadly virus. This decision was taken after Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA also attended by CM Kejriwal.