Home

News

Delhi

IPL 2023: Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings to Facilitate Spectators | Check Revised Timing Here

IPL 2023: Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings to Facilitate Spectators | Check Revised Timing Here

Blue Line: The last train timing has been revised for several stations. The last train at NOIDA Electronic City will reach at 11:25 pm, in Vaishali it would reach at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 (towards NOIDA) at 11:10 pm and Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm.

IPL 2023: DMRC Changes Delhi Metro Train Timings to Facilitate Spectators | Check Revised Time Here

New Delhi: In order to facilitate spectators during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced the extension of its last train timings by 30-45 minutes on all lines. “In view of IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 min on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly,” DMRC said.

The Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations, both on the Violet Line, are the ones that are most convenient to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla.

You may like to read

In view of IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 min on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly. pic.twitter.com/0TGj8MS4v2 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 3, 2023

Here is the schedule –

Red Line: The revised timing would be midnight for Rithala, while it would be 11:50 pm.

For Yellow Line, the revised timing would be 11:50 pm for Samaypur Badli and 11:20 pm for HUDA City Centre.

Blue Line: The last train timing has been revised for several stations. The last train at NOIDA Electronic City will reach at 11:25 pm, in Vaishali it would reach at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 (towards NOIDA) at 11:10 pm and Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm.

Green Line: The last train timings are Kirtinagar at 12:30 am, Inderlok at 12:20 am, Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11:30 pm, Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11:35 pm.

Violet Line: Kashmere Gate at midnight, Raja Nahar Singh at 10:55 pm. For Pink Line, the revised timing are Majlis Park – 11:40 pm and Shiv Vihar – 11:40 pm.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted from March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans playing against Chennai Super Kings in the opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With new venues announced for this season, IPL 2023 will be held in Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamshala.

IPL 2023 will consist of 70 league games, which will have 18 double headers. Each franchise will play seven home and away fixtures during the campaign. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati and then will play their remaining games in Jaipur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.