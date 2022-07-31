New Delhi: IPS Officer Sanjay Arora was appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police as incumbent Rakesh Asthana retired on Sunday. “Police Division MHA has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for inter-cadre deputation of Sh. Sanjay Arora, JPS (TN: 1988) from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification. Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).Also Read - Nearly 12,000 Posts Lying Vacant in Delhi Police: Govt

The MHA further said, “In pursuance of the said approval, Sh. Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN: 1988) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders”.

Who is Sanjay Arora, new Delhi Police Commissioner