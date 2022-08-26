IRCTC Update: Northern Railways Delhi Division has announced that the train services will be affected from August 26 to August 28 owing to some construction work. The movement of trains will be impacted during these days at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station due to construction work for a foot-over bridge. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the work of laying the girder will be carried out for the construction of a foot-over bridge at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Due to this, traffic blocks of different durations are being taken and it will affect the movement of the trains.Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Increases Flights Between Mumbai And Jeddah to 6 Times Per Week | Details Here

FOLLOWING TRAINS WILL BE CANCELLED ON AUGUST 28:

04914 Delhi Jn-Palwal,

04913 Palwal-Ghaziabad,

04960 Shakurbasti-Ballabgarh,

04915 Ballabhgarh-Shakoorbasti.

FOLLOWING TRAINS WILL BE HALTED EN-ROUTE:

Train number 12779 Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express, which will start its journey on August 26, will be stopped en route for 35 minutes.

Train number 12447 Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, which will start its journey on August 27, will be halted for 90 minutes en route.

PLATFORMS OF FOLLOWING TRAINS WILL CHANGE: