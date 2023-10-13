Home

News

Israel-Hamas War: Security Alert Issued in Delhi Ahead of Friday Prayers, Potential Protests

Israel-Hamas War: Security Alert Issued in Delhi Ahead of Friday Prayers, Potential Protests

Israel-Hamas War: Security Alert Issued in Delhi Ahead of Friday Prayers, Potential Protests

Israel-Hamas War: Security Alert Issued in Delhi Ahead of Friday Prayers, Potential Protests

New Delhi: As the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas continues to escalate, a security alert has been issued in the national capital in view of Friday prayers and potential protests. As part of the security measures, Delhi Police personnel will be deployed with heavy force during Friday prayers in sensitive areas. Apart from tis, the security has also been tightened at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy, a report by NDTV said.

Trending Now

The security alert has been issued in Delhi after many countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, heightened security around “potential Jewish targets” and “pro-Palestinian protesters” in view of the escalating violence in Israel.

You may like to read

Delhi Police Conduct Patrolling at Jama Masjid Areas: Watch Video

#WATCH | Delhi Police conducted late-night patrolling at Jama Masjid area. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/f1yqr0yZYo — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

After the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, France on Thursday banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the interest of public order. However, the critics of the ban said it infringes on freedom of speech and assembly.

Earlier in the day, 212 Indian nationals, who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war, were evacuated and landed in Delhi. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the Delhi airport to welcome them.

With folded hands, Chandrasekhar greeted the returning Indians. He then interacted with the students.

The union minister reassured the passengers, saying India’s commitment to the safety of every Indian is unwavering. Prime Minister Modi is determined to protect them, he added.

“Our government will never leave any Indian behind. Our government, our Prime Minister is determined to protect them and bring them back home safely. We are grateful to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the team at the External Affairs Ministry, the flight crew of this Air India flight for making this possible, for bringing our children back home safely and soundly and back home to their loved ones,” Chandrasekhar said.

An Indian national who returned from Israel told ANI, “This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible…”

Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is working to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals in war-torn Israel and informed that under “Operation Ajay” the embassy will help Indians who want to return to India.

“As I said yesterday, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has been working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of all our Indian citizens in Israel. Yesterday, the external affairs minister announced Operation Ajay to help those Indians who wish to return to India. And today, under Operation Ajay, the first flight is going back to India,” he said.

The Indian embassy in Israel said it is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES