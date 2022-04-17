New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested the man who was involved in conspiring the communal clashes in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Ansar, 35, a resident of Jahangirpuri. According to Usha Rangnani. DCP (northwest), the accused was arrested after his name came up during the probe of the incident.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: 15 Injured, 20 Held After Clash Between Two Communities During Hanuman Jayanti Procession

Severe clashes erupted during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday between two groups of people in which 8 cops and one civilian were injured. The police said that area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order in the area.

As per the police official, the accused was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act and Arms Act.

Further investigation is in progress, the senior official added.

With this latest arrest, the police have so far arrested 15 accused persons under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act.

(With IANS inputs)