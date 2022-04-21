New Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive was undertaken by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. As bulldozers razed several structures in Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court stepped in and ordered a stay on the demolition drive. Responding to an urgent plea on behalf of the affected people from the Muslim community through senior advocate Dushyant Dave, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered status quo at the site. The demolition drive led to a political row, with top leaders condemning it. While opposition leaders have called it an attack against a minority community, the BJP has claimed that the action taken was not on the basis of religion. Facing criticism for the drive, the NDMC issued an official statement that it had undertaken a similar routine exercise in the same area on April 11 as well.Also Read - AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Jahangirpuri

Demolition drive stops in Jahangirpuri: Top Points

Demolition drive routine exercise, says NDMC: The NDMC claimed that it was a “routine” anti-encroachment that it undertakes regularly. The civic body further said that an advance notice need not be given to carry out an anti-encroachment drives on government land. “Such drives are conducted regularly in all wards “with/without notice… with prior intimation to local police,” it said. Supreme Court orders halt in demolition: Shortly after bulldozers started razing shops and other structures in the violence-hit area, the Supreme Court, acting on a petition, ordered a halt and an urgent hearing today. The demolition continued even after SC’s order: Even after the court’s order, the demolition continued for nearly two hours. The Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Raja Iqbal Singh, said they had yet to receive the order and would continue their job of removing illegal structures until they did. Brinda Karat on demolition site with original copy of SC’s order: Around the same time, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat reached the area with a physical copy of the order. As the demolition stopped, she said: “We appeal to Jahangirpuri residents to maintain peace.” Delhi High Court did not hear the issue: Pleas against the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri were not taken up for hearing by the Delhi High Court after an order of status quo was passed by the Supreme Court concerning the demolition Petitioners calls it familiar pattern where one community is targeted: Petitioners told the Supreme Court that this action followed a familiar pattern like in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where, after communal clashes, one community was targeted with demolitions.

Jahangirpuri was rocked by communal violence on April 16 following an altercation between two groups when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was being taken out in the area. The case is being probed while several accused have been arrested, but bulldozers rolled into the troubled area and tore down several structures close to a mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC. There was heavy police presence in the area.