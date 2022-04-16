Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has urged the citizens of Delhi to not pay heed to rumours or fake news on social media in wake of the violence in Jahangirpuri area where stones were pelted by miscreants during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra. Delhi’s top cop Asthana also took to Twitter and said that the situation in Jahangirpuri is under control and the police are keeping a strict vigil and rioters will be punished. “In today’s incident in NW District, the situation is under control. The adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas,” Asthana said.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Warner Departs, Pant-Marsh Key For 190 Chase

"Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media. (2/2)," Rakesh Asthana said.

Asthana said. While the full details of the incident are yet to come out, sources said that the violence erupted after there was stone pelting on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ taken out in the area.

कानून व्यवस्था को बिगाड़ने की किसी भी कोशिश पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जनता से निवेदन है की वह अफ़वाहों और फेक न्यूज़ पर ध्यान ना दें। #Jahangirpuri — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Situation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Under Control

Earlier, a Fire Department official told IANS that they received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area. “We can’t respond to such requests, but at 6.43 p.m., we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service,” the official said.

The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.