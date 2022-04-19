New Delhi: Official sources on Tuesday evening informed that five people have been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the Saturday’s communal clashes that broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi Inaugurates WHO-Global Centre For Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

The accused who have been booked under the NSA include the alleged mastermind Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Aheed, said the sources.

According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing off peacefully through the area on Saturday, but at around 6 pm, when it reached outside a mosque in C-block, Ansar came with his 4-5 associates and started arguing with the participants of the 'Shobha Yatra'.

The argument soon turned violent and both sides started pelting stones at each other.

Imam alias Sonu was arrested by the Special Staff of the northwest district police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had fired through his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the clashes.

A video of Imam wearing a blue kurta opening fire during the riots went viral on social media. He was nabbed by the Delhi Police on Monday.

Violence had broken out on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti Rally in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area in which several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were also injured.

A total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.