New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that the man in a blue kurta, whose video was being circulated on April 17 on social media that showed him firing during the riot in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on April 16, has been nabbed.

He is 28-year-old Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus.



“A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Police team had gone to his house at CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members,” said DCP North-West District Usha Rangnani.

Violence had broken out on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti Rally in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area in which several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were also injured.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday lodged a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal Delhi Prant, Mukharjee Nagar Jila, Jhandewalan for carrying out a procession without any permission in the Jahangirpuri area.

Earlier today, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.