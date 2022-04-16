New Delhi: A massive violent clash on Saturday evening broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, leaving some police personnel injured. Notably, the incident took place during ‘Shobha Yatra’ that was taken out by devotees of Lord Hanuman when some people started pelting stones. In the incident, some vehicles were also torched and policemen were also injured.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to Maintain Peace

Giving details, police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas. Delhi Police said was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year. Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: UP Police Deploys Additional Security Force In Areas Adjoining Delhi

”When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted,” Delhi Police said. Also Read - Violence At Hanuman Jayanti Rally In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Delhi Police Says Situation Under Control | Key Points

Police further added that the personnel deployed for the procession intervened in the incident and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting, some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to information received so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured.

Special Commissioner, Law and Order (Zone 1), Deependra Pathak, told PTI: “There is peace and tranquillity. We are communicating with the people. We have requested them to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours.”

Talking about the security arrangements in Jahangirpuri, he said, “We (deployed police personnel) are in adequate numbers, and we have contained the situation.”

What led to the violence? Asked about what led to the violence, the Special Commissioner said, “It is a matter of investigation. We are investigating it.”

Condemning the violence and terming it “unfortunate”, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that those behind this incident will not be spared, according to officials.

Taking stock of the situation along with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, he appealed to people to maintain peace and restrain, and cooperate with police in maintaining law and order.

In a purported video of the incident which was widely shared on social media, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession. Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others were hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.

The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the situation. The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the incident is extremely condemnable and appealed to all to maintain peace. He said the Lt Governor has assured him that all steps are being to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

“The incident of stone-pelting on Shobhayatra (procession) in Delhi”s Jahangirpuri is extremely condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty. Appeal to all – maintain peace and hold each other”s other,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.