New Delhi: A popular professor and sought after by students of gender studies, Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Nabila Sadiq died due to coronavirus on Monday night. She had last tweeted an SOS on May 4 for an ICU bed as she was down with COVID. However, after the SOS, she got one bed but by that time her lungs were too affected by the virus. The 38-year-old closed her eyes on Monday night.

Dearly loved by all students in Jamia, Nabila Sadiqs' Twitter timeline tragically records her last few days, her anxiety over the Covid situation and her desperation after being infected.

On May 4, she wrote on Twitter: "Any ICU bed leads? For myself." And on the same day, she wrote again, "Got it". That was her last tweet.

Any icu bed leads? For myself. — Mermaid (@SugarsNSpice) May 4, 2021

But in between the two tweets on the same day, she was turned away by three hospitals before she got a place in the fourth one.

Speaking to NDTV, her father Mohammad Sadiq said he is a walking corpse now. “When my wife died I thought I have my daughter. Now all I have are memories,” he said.