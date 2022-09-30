New Delhi: A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at and injured by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area Thursday evening. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 9 pm on Thursday at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022-23: Registration Begins For Distance Mode Programmes; Apply Now at jmicoe.in

During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students. In the incident, one student, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and had gone to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia to Resume Offline Classes For All Except 1st-Year Students From July 16

Another student, Nauman Ali, an associate of Nauman Chaudhary, also visited the hospital to see his friend, they said. Also Read - JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Programme Till May 25

Meanwhile, one student of the second group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, accompanied by his friends came to the hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the emergency ward, the officer said.

Nauman Ali had a superficial injury on the scalp. The injured had been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team is inspecting the scene of crime. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations, the officer added.