20 Newborns Rescued After Breaks Out in West Delhi Hospital

The fire department received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2.25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

