According to locals, the incident happened around 7.45 am and caused massive traffic congestion in the area.

Large Portion Of Road Caves In Delhi's Janakpuri | Watch Video

New Delhi: A large portion of a road caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Wednesday. In a latest video shared by news agency ANI, a giant hole can be seen covering maximum portion of the road. The police had barricaded the hole to avoid any accident. So far no fatal injury has been reported.

According to locals, the incident happened around 7.45 am and caused massive traffic congestion in the area. The incident happened near posangipur chowk which is surrounded by several schools and parks. The cause behind the cave-in has not been declared yet.

Watch: Road Caved In Janakpuri Area

#WATCH | A large portion of road caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri area this morning. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/otjQitTJix — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Delhi has been witnessing light rain activity over the past week. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Currently, the PWD (Public Works Department) team has arrived at the scene and has barricaded and closed the road from all sides.

