New Delhi: In a bid to keep the Covid-19 infections in check, the Delhi Police on Sunday asked people in the national capital to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami at their houses and not venture out. The police appealed to people to avoid gathering at temples during the celebrations and warned of action against people violating the existing guidelines in place to check the spread of the infection in the city. "Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes and not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines," tweeted news agency ANI quoting RP Meena, DCP, southeast Delhi.

While religious places were permitted to reopen in the city, no visitors were allowed in the premises, according to the last order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). "All social / political / sports / entertainment / cultural /religious / festival related gatherings and congregations" should remain prohibited throughout Delhi until August 31.

Also, the announcement by the Delhi police came a day after the Union ministry of home affairs had written to all states and Union territories to remain cautious during the upcoming festive season. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had written to all the chief secretaries on Saturday saying, "State Governments/UT Administrations are further advised to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming season and if required, impose local restrictions with a view to curb such large gatherings." The letter came following the ministry's order to extend all Covid-19 related containment measures until September 30, 2021.