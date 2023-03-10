Home

News

Delhi

Japanese Woman Groped, Manhandled During Holi in Delhi; Horrific Video Emerges

Japanese Woman Groped, Manhandled During Holi in Delhi; Horrific Video Emerges

In the purported video, the men are seen grabbing her and smearing colours on her amid chants of "Holi Hai." One boy was also seen smashing an egg on her head.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media and that has sparked outrage and calls for tough action.

New Delhi: A Japanese young woman was groped, harassed and manhandled by a group of men in the national capital during Holi celebrations on Wednesday. A video of the incident has emerged on social media and that has sparked outrage and calls for tough action.

In the purported video, the men are seen grabbing her and smearing colours on her amid chants of “Holi Hai.” One boy was also seen smashing an egg on her head.

You may like to read

Japanese Woman Manhandled in Delhi: Watch Video Here

FLASH: Japanese woman suspected to be groped by an Indian man while playing Holi in Delhi's Paharganj;, @DelhiPolice launch manhunt, writes to Japanese embassy to ascertain her identity@AlokReporter reports pic.twitter.com/OFDJnAzFM9 — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) March 10, 2023

The woman tried to escape the group and said ‘bye bye’ as she was pushed around. Later, she was seen slapping a man who tries to hold her before she finally manages to step away. The woman was seen completely drenched and almost unrecognizable in the video.

Taking note of the incident, Delhi Police said prima-facie, on the basis of landmark seen in the video, it seems that the video pertains to Paharganj, however, it is being verified on ground whether any such incident took place in that area or the video is old one.

Police said no complaint or call related to any kind of misbehaviour with any foreigner has been received in the Paharganj police station.

“An e-mail has been sent to Japanese embassy requesting for help in establishing the identity of the girl or any other detail about the incident,” the police said in a statement.

Several Twitter users have flagged the video to the Delhi Police and the National Commission for Women for action.

BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, who is a member of the National Commission for Women, tweeted: “Sickening. The woman has to send a notice to NCW”. The NCW is trying to establish contact with the woman as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.