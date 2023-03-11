Home

News

Delhi

Three Held for Molesting Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi’s Paharganj

Three Held for Molesting Japanese Woman on Holi in Delhi’s Paharganj

The viral video showed a group of men smearing colour on the Japanese woman who clearly seemed uncomfortable. It also showed one of the men smashing an egg on her head. She can be heard saying "bye bye" in the video.

Three held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

New Delhi: A day after a video of a group of men harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi went viral on social media platforms, three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended by Delhi Police on Saturday. People seen in the video have been identified. Three persons, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and questioned. They have confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. They all are residents of a nearby area of Paharganj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Earlier yesterday, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of men groping and smearing colour on the woman, smashing egg on her head. In the video, the Japanese woman clearly seemed uncomfortable. It also showed one of the men smashing an egg on her head. She can be heard saying “bye bye” in the video.

You may like to read

According to the police, the video is of Holi (celebrated on March 8) and was shot an area of Paharganj here. The girl in the video is a Japanese tourist who was staying at Paharganj and departed to Bangladesh on Friday, they added.

Men who are watching this from the sidelines are not men, this is so repugnant: ( pic.twitter.com/Mn4uDE83qN — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) March 10, 2023

The girl has not made any complaint, neither called Delhi Police nor her country’s embassy as confirmed by the embassy official in response to an e-mail, a senior police officer said. Police on Friday had said they have taken the notice of the video and were verifying whether it is of a recent incident or an old one.

The girl tweeted from her Twitter handle that she has reached Bangladesh and was fit mentally and physically.

I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I’m really sorry that I didn’t know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow. — 🇮🇳めぐみこ (@megumiko_india) March 10, 2023

Police said action has been initiated against the accused under the Delhi Police Act. However, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if any, they added.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said she was issuing a notice to Delhi Police to examine the video and arrest the perpetrators.

“Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!” Maliwal tweeted on Friday.

The National Commission for Women too took the notice of the video and asked Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission,” the NCW tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.