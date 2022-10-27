New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested two men for killing a 22-year-old man and dumping his body in a sewer in Delhi Cantt area. The two accused were arrested from Rajasthan’s Churu district. While the deceased has been identified as Manish aka Vishnu, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, the accused are Sitaram Suthar (21) and Sanjay Buchha (22).Also Read - College Student’s Body Recovered From Drain in Noida, Family Alleges 5 Friends Killed Him After Fight

The matter first came to light on October 22, when Manish’s father, Bhagirath, approached police to file a missing complaint. He said that his son who works at a mobile shop in Gaffar market, Karol Bagh, has been missing since October 21. He further stated that his son’s car had been found in a suspicious condition with blood stains in the Delhi Cantt area. Based on his complaint, a probe was launched into the matter. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: 2 Women Prisoners Implicated in Murders of Their Husbands Observe Fast in Lucknow Jail!

JEALOUS BOYFRIEND KILLS MAN FOR TALKING TO HIS GIRLFRIEND

Police scanned details of call records of the victim and found that two men from Rajasthan’s Churu were in constant touch with him. Following this, a raid was conducted at the suspects’ location. After sustained interrogation, both of them confessed to their crime of killing Manish and dumping his body. Also Read - Kidnapped Indian-Origin Sikh Family of 4 Found Dead in California Orchard

One of the accused, Sanjay Buccha, disclosed that he works with a share broker in Kolkata and had met Manish through his girlfriend. Sanjay had objected to Manish being close to his girlfriend, following which, he decided to murder him. On October 21, Sanjay called Manish to meet him in Delhi. He then contacted his neighbour Sitaram to help him in execution of his plan. He then indulged Manish into consuming alcohol. Sanjay asked Manish to delete contact and photos of his girlfriend but he refused, following which, both the accused strangulated him with the help of a rope kept inside their car.

They later tried to dump the dead body in an abandoned area, but due to Diwali festivities and traffic, they kept roaming with the body for about 2 hours. The accused later dumped the body in a sewer in Delhi Cantt area.

Police recovered the body after intensive scanning of GPS time-line history.