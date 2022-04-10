New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between two groups on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi allegedly over non-vegetarian food in which several students were injured. The clashes erupted between the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance over the serving of non-veg food on Sunday afternoon following an argument between the two groups.Also Read - Ram Navami: Sale Of Raw Meat Banned In Bengaluru, Parts of Delhi Today

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully imposing a ban on non vegetarian food at the Kaveri Hostel in the campus, while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a Pooja and Havan programme on the occasion of Ram Navami. Later, in the evening, the clashes further intensified with images and videos of wounded students went viral on the social media. Also Read - Bengaluru Civic Body Bans Animal Slaughter, Sale of Meat on Sunday For Rama Navami

Presently the situation is peaceful, both the student parties are protesting peacefully, appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of a complaint: DCP South West Manoj C — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Also Read - Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 In Ajmer, Bans Loud Music In Public Places

“Friends, ABVP does it again. First they tried to impose a non-veg ban on everybody in Kaveri Hostel, and when common students stood up against #FoodFascism, the Sanghi goons resorted to all out violence. Students are facing serious wounds,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh tweeted.

This is how ABVP goons are communalising our campuses. pic.twitter.com/2QR5bdTtuY — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the ABVP, sharing a video of an injured student on Twitter, said that “Leftists, Communists have attacked ABVP activists and common students of JNU. ABVP Activist Ravi Raj severely injured this Naxali attack.”

Leftists, Communists have attacked ABVP activists and common students of JNU. ABVP Activist Ravi Raj severely injured this Naxali attack #CommunistViolenceDownDown pic.twitter.com/d3Z0rq8Z9z — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) April 10, 2022

The Delhi Police said that the situation is peaceful at present. “Both the student parties are protesting peacefully, appropriate legal action will be taken on the receipt of a complaint,” DCP South West Manoj C was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)