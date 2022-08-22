New Delhi: A violent clash broke out between the students and staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus over the issue of scholarship on Monday. Six students including ABVP president Rohit Kumar have been reportedly injured during the incident. The students have accused the security guards of assaulting them.Also Read - Jawaharlal Nehru University to Resume Physical Classes From August 3; Details Inside

The students claim that they were peacefully demanding the release of scholarship money which they insist has been withheld for over two years now. According to the ABVP President Rohit Kumar five students had gone to the scholarship department at around 11 am which is the legal time to enquire about student scholarships following which the guards started abusing the students and misbehaved with them.

Ye gardan se kon or kyu khich raha hai security hai ya gunde?#JNU_Rector_gunda_hai#JNU_rector_must_resign pic.twitter.com/cnkSRptEI0 — Kratika Sen JNU (@kratikas_Jnu) August 22, 2022

“Such is the condition of this department that just four staff are left now while there used to be 17 earlier. The students have been suffering for over two years now. They aren’t getting non-NET scholarships, MCM (Merit-cum-Means) or even JRF,” Kumar said to NDTV.