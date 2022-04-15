New Delhi: Days after clashes between two groups of students over serving of non-veg food at hostel mess in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on April 10, the members of Hindu Sena — a right wing organisation — on Friday morning put up saffron flags and posters outside the varsity gate. The Delhi Police quickly swung into action and promptly removed all the flags and posters, while launching legal action into the matter.Also Read - JNU Student Severely Injured After Bathroom Ceiling Collapses at Sabarmati Hostel

“Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C was quoted as saying by news agencies. Also Read - University Does Not Impose Food Choices, Zero Tolerance For Violence: JNU Vice Chancellor

Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, these were promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/4xZ35Za083 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

‘Hindu Sena warns them…’

Meanwhile, Hindu Sena national vice-president, Surjit Yadav said the saffron has been insulted all along by the anti-saffron people at JNU. “The Hindu Sena warns them. We respect you, respect each and every religion and every thought process. But the way the saffron is being insulted at JNU, the Hindu Sena will not tolerate it and can take stringent steps against it,” Yadav said. Apart from the saffron flags, tied all across the main road outside JNU, some banners reading – ‘Bhagwa JNU’ meaning saffron JNU were installed too.

Expressing similar sentiments, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, confirmed to IANS about putting up the saffron flags and banners by his organisation’s vice president. “It is very wrong that saffron is being constantly insulted at JNU. Saffron is in India’s culture. None should oppose it,” Gupta said.

16 students injured in April 10 violence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has once again become a hotbed of politics after the April 10 violence in the campus. As many as 16 students were injured during a scuffle that allegedly started over consumption of non vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Nawami.

(With agency inputs)