New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the clashes between two groups prior evening, the JNU administration on Monday said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus. The warning by JNU came a day after two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence. The two groups, however, had claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

Delhi | Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by police for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan, against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU. pic.twitter.com/9xLURJFUy6 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

“JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules,” he added.

Protesting AISA members detained

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by police for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan, against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU.

Security tightened at campus

According to police, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

Unfortunate incident: Delhi home minister

The clash of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel was an “unfortunate” incident, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. Asked about the incident by reporters, Jain said, “I am the home minister of Delhi. You should ask this question to the home minister under whom the Delhi Police is.” He, however, added that the incident was “unfortunate”.

What happened is wrong: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

“Focus should be on studies. What happened in JNU is wrong. Gender equality and oral hygiene issues should be talked about,” Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on JNU violence over allegedly eating non-veg in campus.

(With agency inputs)