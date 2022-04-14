New Delhi: A student was severely injured after a portion of the bathroom ceiling collapsed at a hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday morning. The incident took place at the Sabarmati Hostel due to dampness. The student, a second-year BA student, has been rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by the hostel warden. His condition is said to be stable. Reports claimed that he underwent an X-ray which shows everything is fine.Also Read - University Does Not Impose Food Choices, Zero Tolerance For Violence: JNU Vice Chancellor

"This is a clear case of criminal negligence on part of the hostel wardens and the Dean of Students. We have time and again brought up the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings with the authorities, but the JNU administration has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds," All India Students' Association activist Madhurima Kundu said.

A varsity official said that there are infrastructure issues in the university and hostels, specifically the ones that are old, and require repair.

“We have not got funds. We have sought Rs 54 crore to carry out major repair work in hostels but the approval is awaited. We have carried out minor repair work in Brahmputra Hostel. Sabarmati Hostel will be next followed by Narmada. These are old hostels,” he added.

A senior police official, however, said, “We have not received any PCR call or any complaint so far in this regard.”

