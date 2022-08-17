New Delhi: There are a total of 17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by various departments of the Delhi government, out of which requisition has been sent to hiring agencies UPSC and DSSSB for filling up 10,980 posts, officials said on Tuesday. The departments are yet to send the requisition to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Delhi Subordinates Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill up the remaining 6,276 vacancies in A, B and C group services, they said.Also Read - HireMee to Assess, Prepare 1.5 Lakh Fresh Students For Jobs

Vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by Delhi govt depts