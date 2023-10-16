Judah Hyam: 67-Year-Old Jewish Place Of Worship That Defines Secularism, Gender Equality; Know All About Delhi’s Lone Synagogue

New Delhi: Delhi is a city that is home to people of several beliefs and sects, from refugees of the Partition of India to nationals of different countries, this city is an example of unity and diversity, the feeling that defines India. From the Akshardham Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Jama Masjid and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Indian Capital has places for every religion but did you know that this city also houses the place of worship of the Jews, a Synagogue? There is a 67-year-old Synagogue in Delhi, which is the city’s lone place of worship for Jews. Know all about Delhi’s only jewish place of worship, Judah Hyam Synagogue..

The Judah Hyam Synagogue is located at Humayun Road near Khan Market and was established 67 years ago in 1956 by the president of the Jewish Welfare Association, Baruch Ben-Sion Benjamin. The foundation stone was laid on 12th February 1956 and the building was constructed at a total cost of Rs. 23,695 and dedicated on 2 September 1956. At present there are 7-8 Indian Jewish families (about 40 persons) in Delhi besides diplomats from various Embassies and High Commissions in Delhi.

Judah Hyam Synagogue: An Epitome Of Secularism, Gender Equality

According to its official website, an Annexe to the synagogue was constructed on 26th December, 1979 to house a library and an inter-faith study centre. In order to promote goodwill and understanding among all religions, it has a well stocked library of books on all religions and sacred scriptures. People of all faiths and religions are enmcouraged to have access to the books of this library.

The Friday Prayers at Judah Hyam Synagogue each week are led by the synagogue’s Rabbi, Ezkiel Isaac Malekar who likes to invite people of both jewish and non-jewish faith; he also insists that there should not be any partition between male and female attendees. Apart from bending these rules, he believes that for the minyan (the quorum required for a prayer meeting), 10 people are counted instead of 10 men; he is also open to performing inter-faith marriages. The Rabbi believes in inter-faith peace.

