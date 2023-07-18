Home

Kanjhawala Accident: 4 Accused Agreed To Drag Girl For 13 Km, Says Prosecution

Kanjhawala New Year’s Day Accident: The prosecution fighting the infamous Delhi’s “Hit-And-Run Case” told a court during the arguments on the framing of charges that the four accused in the car had agreed to drag the victim for 13 km after the victim, 20-year-old girl Anjali Singh was trapped under their car in the Kanjhawala area in Delhi.

The incident took place on New Year’s Day, January 1 this year when Anjali Singh’s scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for around 13 km for over an hour under the vehicle from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala area in a horrific incident where the four accused had agreed to drag the victim, the prosecution told a court during the arguments on framing of charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur on Monday reserved the order on framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were sitting in the car. The Delhi Police has levelled charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the four accused.

The police had also filed a chargesheet against three others, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC.

Noting that the arguments on framing of charges were complete, the court posted the matter for pronouncing its order on framing of charges against the seven accused on July 27.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said the four accused (in the car) had “agreed upon to do such an act to drag the victim, who was stuck beneath the car, and dragged the vehicle for 13 km, which caused the victim’s death”.

“For such an act, they are liable to be tried under IPC sections 302 and 120B,” he said adding that the “horrific incident” was probed from multiple perspectives.

The counsel for the four accused, JP Singh, however, sought the discharge of his clients on various grounds.

“Because there is no evidence or witness that shows that there was any knowledge with the accused persons with regard to the fact that the deceased was under the driving vehicle except the disclosure statement of the accused persons, there is no CCTV footage that shows that the accused looked under the vehicle, the screenshot which the prosecution has placed on record does not have the details,” he said.

The Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was subsequently committed to a sessions court.

What happened on January 1?

On the night of New Year, January 1, 2023, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was driving back home from work when her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for about 13 kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. After this, the Delhi Police arrested the five accused who were present in the vehicle.

Police said the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around. A video purportedly showing the woman’s body without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media, creating a furore.

(With PTI inputs)

