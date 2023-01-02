Kanjhawala Accident: Home Ministry Seeks Report, Accused Sent To Police Remand | What We Know So Far

The shocking accident of a woman being hit and dragged under car in Sultanpuri has taken the capital by a storm. Amit shas has also sought detailed report on this horrific accident in Delhi.

Delhi: New Year in Delhi began with another shocking accident that has taken the capital by a storm. From protests to political slugfest, what allegedly is a case of negligent driving, has brought chills. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken due note of the horrific accident and has sought a detailed report on the same.

A CCTV footage has also emerged that has captured the car making a U-turn and the body can be seen being dragged under the wheels. AAP workers protested the residence of Delhi LG Vinai Saxena.

#WATCH | AAP workers gather outside the residence of Delhi LG Vinai Saxena regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/HaDSK8b3ld — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Hit And Dragged

On the night of New Year, January 1, 2023, a 20-year-old woman was driving back home from work when her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for about 10-12 kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested.

Police said the victim’s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around. A video purportedly showing the woman’s body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

Political Slugfest

Delhi BJP leaders said the accused should be given the strictest punishment if found guilty and claimed that its rivals were indulging in politics over a sensitive issue. They also said Manoj Mittal, one of the five accused, was the co-convener of the data entry cell of the BJP’s Mongolpuri ward unit.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted a poster purportedly carrying the photo of Mittal to claim that he was a “co-convener of the BJP”. “The five people were so drunk that they dragged a 20-year-old girl for 12 kilometres, which killed her. One of these savages, Manoj Mittal, is the co-convenor of the BJP. Why do these savages have a BJP connection every time? Will PM Modi/Smriti Irani keep mum as always?” Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP also alleged that Mittal is linked to the BJP and also staged a protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s residence for being “negligent” in the matter.

Sultanpuri Accident: Top Developments

The autopsy is being carried out at the premises of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) under the supervision of a medical board, they said, PTI reported. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri. According to the police, Deepak, the driver, borrowed the car at around 8pm on Saturday and picked up his friends. Police said the five drove to Murthal, Haryana, where they had dinner. Police suspect the accused consumed liquor inside their car and left for Mangolpuri in Delhi after midnight, reported Hindustan Times. Police have said that if rape is proven in post-mortem report, then rape charges will be invoked against the accused. “There was no skin, arms & legs left on her body. I appeal for justice for my daughter,” ANI reported quoting Victim’s mother. “It’s an unfortunate incident that a group of men dragged a woman under their car and she died. I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment & be hanged. It’s rarest of rare crime,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. This shocking and grizzly accident has raised questioned on the part of lapse in work of police as supposedly, high security were made on New Year.