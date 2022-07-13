Kanwar Yatra 2022: The holy pilgrimage to Lord Shiva, Kanwar Yatra, is all set to begin from July 14. In view of this, the Delhi Police has augmented security, made traffic arrangements ahead of the yatra. According to police, the special arrangement regarding security and traffic will be in place from July 14 to July 26. A footfall of about 15-20 lakh Kanwariyas is expected and the police has taken measures ensure a smooth and safe passage for the yatris.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand To Serve Kanwariyas With Special Trains And Melas

The yatra is being held after a suspension of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21 according to officials. A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Around 10,000 Security Personnels, Drones, CCTV Cameras To be Deployed to Ensure Law and Order

With elaborate measures in place, Delhi Traffic Police has diverted certain routes in order to reduce any sort of inconvenience to the general public or the devotees who will walk barefoot clad in orange cloth to the Gaumukh, Gangotri and Haridwar.

Kanwar Yatra Arrangements

For smooth flow of traffic during Kawar Yatra, a total of 1,925 police personnel are being deployed for traffic regulation, more than 56 cranes and motorcycles are also deployed on main roads and stretches from where the pilgrims pass. Security personnel have been ordered to put up proper barricading, fire safety measure, and to maintain a record of the entry and exit of each Kanwar. In collaboration with civic agencies, CCTV camera have been put up in camps. Anti sabotage checks will be conducted regularly, anti- terrorism measures are ready. In addition, Quick Response Teams and MPVs are also in in sensitive locations enroute. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for Kanwariyas. As the police officials are ironing out minor details, including arrangements for proper sanitation along the route, the Uttar Pradesh government has prohibited sale of meat in the open, and shut liquor shops along the routes fixed for Kanwar Yatra. Police advised the Kanwar camp organisers to ensure that they get prior permission from the competent authority for setting up of camps, and ensure the camps do not hamper the traffic. During this period of Kanwariyas movement, traffic violations will be checked with on-the-spot prosecution and by photography and videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution, the officer advised. If any devotee or member of public wants to know any information related to traffic, he may approach Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle @DelhiTrafficPolice, WhatsApp number 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444, it said.

Routes to take and avoid during Kanwar Yatra

There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas according to the officials.

The devotees carrying kanwars will pass through Apsara Border, Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur T’-Point, ISBT Flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, NH-8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana.

Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, NH-1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border for Haryana are some of the other points where pilgrims congregate and commence their journey from.

Maharajpur Border, Road number 56, Ghazipur Border, NH24, Ring Road, Mathura Road and exit from Badarpur Border for Haryana etc also get thronged by the pilgrims during the yatra.

Heavy transport vehicles will be diverted by the UP Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad road via Bhopra and/or towards GT Road via Apsara Border, it said.

Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara, the statement said.

Kanwar Yatra Registration

Earlier last week, the Delhi Police opened a passenger registration system to make the Yatra more safe and easy.

“Taking solid steps towards making Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy, Delhi Police has made passenger registration system for the first time. Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation,” the police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The registration process for this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ has been started by the Delhi Police and participants may register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

Every year, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees embark on the Kanwar Yatra on foot to collect water from Ganga river and carry it back to their native place.

(With agency inputs)