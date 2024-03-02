Bengaluru Cafe Blast Triggers Alert In Delhi; Security Beefed Up, Bomb Squads Prepped

The Delhi Police has directed its district chiefs to increase vigil in crowded areas, especially in city's markets following the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru which left 10 people injured.

Delhi News: A low-intensity IED blast at a popular eatery in Karnataka’s Bengaluru has triggered an alert in the national capital with the Delhi Police beefing up security at crowded places and markets in the city. Officials said district police chiefs have been directed to increase vigil in crowded areas, especially in Delhi’s markets following the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe which left 10 people injured.

The Delhi Police has urged market associations to remain alert and report and immediately report any suspicious activity at their local police stations, said an official, adding that the associations have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on the premises are functional,

A senior officer said the Delhi Police has asked its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams to stay on alert.

Ten people, including staff members and customers, were injured in a low-intensity blast which rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area on Saturday.

According to the Bengaluru Police, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer in a bag left near the eatery’s handwash area by a “customer”.

The police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigation handed to Crime Branch, no arrests yet

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the investigation of the has been handed over to Central Crime Branch and that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “Investigation of the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering. No arrest (have been) made.”

Earlier in the day, police sources said that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with yesterday’s low-intensity bomb blast at a Bengaluru eatery. They were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Dayananda said that the investigation into the incident is in full swing. “Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far,” he said.

The Police Chief also urged the media not to jump to conclusions in order for the police to conduct their investigation,

“Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, we appeal to the media to not indulge in speculation and cooperate,” Dayananda said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Bengaluru, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, bus stands, railway stations and other areas which witness a higher footfall, following the incident in Brookefield in one of the IT corridors of the city.

(With PTI inputs)

